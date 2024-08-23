Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work to delay weekend traffic near Phoenix airport

Aug 23, 2024, 9:43 AM

An aerial view of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project construction zone at Interstate 10 and Sta...

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport the weekend of Aug. 23-26, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

In addition, four other sections of the Valley freeway system will have closures or restrictions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 23-26.

On top of the planned construction, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign rally could create backups Friday afternoon and evening in the area of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Glendale Avenue.

What’s going on with Broadway Curve Improvement Project this weekend?

Friday-Monday work on the $75 million Broadway Curve project includes lane restrictions in both directions of Interstate 10 and the closure of southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) east of the airport.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two or three lanes from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to 24th Street in Phoenix from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. At the same time, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road to US 60.

In addition, Broadway Road and its I-10 on- and off-ramps will be closed between 48th and 55th streets.

Meanwhile, southbound SR 143 from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a Broadway Curve Improvement Project traffic shift. This closure includes the westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard.

Southbound 44th Street is an alternate route from Loop 202 to Sky Harbor, ADOT said.

What are this weekend’s other Valley freeway restrictions?

Of the other four areas to watch this weekend, one is in central Phoenix and the others are on the east side of the Valley.

RELATED STORIES

For Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road to the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday for pavement maintenance. I-17 will then be closed in the other direction from the “Split” to Buckeye Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Motorists can take I-10 through downtown Phoenix to avoid the closures.

Moving northeast to Scottsdale, the northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for bridge work, along with the northbound on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive. Traffic can detour onto the access road and reenter the Loop 101 at Princess Drive/Pima Road. The closure is part of an ongoing freeway improvement project.

Over in Mesa, westbound US 60 will be reduced to three lanes from Superstition Springs Boulevard to Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance, along with the westbound on- and off-ramps over that stretch. ADOT suggests using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as to avoid possible freeway backups.

Further south, the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed from Gilbert Road in Chandler to Williams Field Road in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project. This closure includes the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Arizona Avenue, McQueen Road and Cooper Road. Drivers can take Pecos Road or Germann Road to bypass the closure.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man accused of death threats against Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of making death threats against Donald Trump before border tour arrested

A southern Arizona man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said Thursday.

43 minutes ago

Blowing dust as seen in the East Valley on Aug. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity the day after disruptive storms

There's only a slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity on Friday after disruptive storms rolled through the area the previous evening.

2 hours ago

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

3 hours ago

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopens in Chandler after crash caused closure

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopened in Chandler after a crash caused a shutdown on Friday morning.

4 hours ago

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

5 hours ago

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera folds his arms and smiles for a photo....

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work to delay weekend traffic near Phoenix airport