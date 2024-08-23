PHOENIX — Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

In addition, four other sections of the Valley freeway system will have closures or restrictions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 23-26.

On top of the planned construction, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign rally could create backups Friday afternoon and evening in the area of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Glendale Avenue.

What’s going on with Broadway Curve Improvement Project this weekend?

Friday-Monday work on the $75 million Broadway Curve project includes lane restrictions in both directions of Interstate 10 and the closure of southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) east of the airport.

🚧 SR 143 NB closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 Loop 202 Santan EB closed between Gilbert and Williams Field.

🚧 Loop 101 NB closed at Frank Lloyd Wright.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two or three lanes from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to 24th Street in Phoenix from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. At the same time, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road to US 60.

In addition, Broadway Road and its I-10 on- and off-ramps will be closed between 48th and 55th streets.

Meanwhile, southbound SR 143 from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a Broadway Curve Improvement Project traffic shift. This closure includes the westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard.

Southbound 44th Street is an alternate route from Loop 202 to Sky Harbor, ADOT said.

What are this weekend’s other Valley freeway restrictions?

Of the other four areas to watch this weekend, one is in central Phoenix and the others are on the east side of the Valley.

For Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road to the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday for pavement maintenance. I-17 will then be closed in the other direction from the “Split” to Buckeye Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Motorists can take I-10 through downtown Phoenix to avoid the closures.

Moving northeast to Scottsdale, the northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for bridge work, along with the northbound on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive. Traffic can detour onto the access road and reenter the Loop 101 at Princess Drive/Pima Road. The closure is part of an ongoing freeway improvement project.

Over in Mesa, westbound US 60 will be reduced to three lanes from Superstition Springs Boulevard to Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance, along with the westbound on- and off-ramps over that stretch. ADOT suggests using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as to avoid possible freeway backups.

Further south, the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed from Gilbert Road in Chandler to Williams Field Road in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project. This closure includes the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Arizona Avenue, McQueen Road and Cooper Road. Drivers can take Pecos Road or Germann Road to bypass the closure.

All times are subject to change.

