Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Glendale on Friday in his second Arizona visit in the past three months.

The Republican presidential nominee’s event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena.

It is located near State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., but supporters were seen gathering around the area as early as 6 a.m.

The venue has the capacity to hold 17,000 people. However, it’s unclear how many people are expected to attend Trump’s rally.

Attendees may register for up to two tickets per mobile number. All tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Trump’s team chose a strategic location: His rival, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, used the same venue earlier this month. Harris and running mate Walz drew an estimated 15,000 attendees during her first Arizona rally after moving to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Prominent Arizona Republicans to speak at Trump Glendale rally

Trump is holding the rally with Turning Point Action, the political campaign arm of Turning Point USA.

The Trump campaign released a list of speakers at the event:

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who lost the Republican Senate primary to Lake.

Abe Hamadeh, who won the Republican primary for the highly-contested Congressional District 8 seat.

Justin Heap, who defeated incumben Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer in the Republican primary.

Jerry Sheridan, who is running for Maricopa County sheriff.

Eli Crane, who represents Arizona’s CD-2.

Paul Gosar, who represents Arizona’s CD-9.

Shelli Boggs, the Republican nominee for Maricopa County school superintendent.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and advocate for women’s rights.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder.

Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point Action.

The campaign also said there will be an unnamed special guest, who is widely expected to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. had been running for president as an independent but was reportedly planning to announced his withdrawal Friday morning in Phoenix. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday.

What else has Trump done during his Arizona trip?

The rally will take place one day after Trump toured a section of the border wall at Montezuma Pass in Cochise County. After his tour, he gave a speech about border crimes, inviting several victims to share their experiences.

He also promised to enact mass deportation and to give the death penalty to “anyone killing our police, sheriffs, Border Patrol, ICE or law enforcement officials.”

Trump’s last Arizona campaign event was a town hall at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 6.

