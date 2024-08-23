Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly addresses national security and foreign policy in DNC speech

Aug 22, 2024, 8:23 PM

YouTube video
KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Just a few minutes after his wife former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly addressed the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

In a speech that pinpointed the importance of foreign policy and national security in this year’s election, Kelly contrasted former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of international issues.

The senator spoke of Russia, Iran, North Korea and China testing the strong reputation of the U.S.

“What’s Trump’s answer?” Kelly said. “He invited Russia to do, and these are his words not mine, ‘Whatever the hell they want.'”

Kelly praised Harris’ support for NATO, Ukraine and her involvement in investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections.

“She defends free and fair elections everywhere. You already know how Trump feels about those,” Kelly said.

RELATED STORIES

Putting his attention back at Trump, Kelly said that other countries laugh at Trump.

Trump was targeted by Kelly for skipping intelligence briefings, “sucking up to dictators,” and accused Trump of wanting to become a dictator himself.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Kelly called out Trump for claims that he called Americans who died in war, “suckers and losers.”

“If we fall for that again and make him Commander in Chief, the only suckers would be us,” Kelly said.

Putting his attention back at Harris, he said she would modernize the military and support veterans.

To close his speech Kelly said other countries laugh at Trump but that it meant they were really laughing at the country.

“The threats we face are too serious. The sacrifice our service members make are too sacred. The alliance we’ve spent decades building are too critical,” Kelly said. “That’s what’s at stake now.”

A focal point at the convention has been how close the election will most likely be and the work needed for a Democratic victory will be large.

A former astronaut, Kelly used his experience working with a team to launch rockets and land fighter jets as a symbol for the team effort needed to secure Harris’ election.

“No country is better than ours at solving big problems, so on Nov. 5th let’s prove that America is still the leader the world needs today by electing the leader we need right now, Kamala Harris,” Kelly said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego surrounded by military veterans on the DNC stage....

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego brings Democratic military veterans on stage in DNC speech

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego shared a veteran's perspective on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

2 hours ago

Gabby Giffords alongside her husband Mark Kelly on stage at the DNC....

KTAR.com

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords takes the stage at DNC to address gun violence

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords took the stage at the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

4 hours ago

A highway in Arizona drenched in rain....

KTAR.com

Monsoon and dust storms blow through the Valley, cause power outages, flight delays

A monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Thursday, causing power outages, flight delays and nearly an inch of rain.

5 hours ago

Trump Arizona border speech covered immigration, crime, politics...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former President Donald Trump stresses dangers of lax policies during Arizona border visit

Former President Donald Trump visited the Arizona-Mexico border in an afternoon press conference in Cochise County on Thursday.

9 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego order food at Cocina Adamex on Aug. 9, 202...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘No sane politician’ can think immigration system isn’t broken

While Republican Donald Trump toured the border in Arizona on Thursday, Rep. Ruben Gallego spoke from Chicago about immigration reform.

10 hours ago

A precinct worker walks outside a voting location during the Arizona primary election, Tuesday, Jul...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court issues ruling on Arizona proof-of-citizenship voting law

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday about the proof-of-citizenship voting law in Arizona that doesn't put the issue to rest.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly addresses national security and foreign policy in DNC speech