PHOENIX – Just a few minutes after his wife former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly addressed the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

In a speech that pinpointed the importance of foreign policy and national security in this year’s election, Kelly contrasted former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of international issues.

The senator spoke of Russia, Iran, North Korea and China testing the strong reputation of the U.S.

“What’s Trump’s answer?” Kelly said. “He invited Russia to do, and these are his words not mine, ‘Whatever the hell they want.'”

Kelly praised Harris’ support for NATO, Ukraine and her involvement in investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections.

“She defends free and fair elections everywhere. You already know how Trump feels about those,” Kelly said.

Putting his attention back at Trump, Kelly said that other countries laugh at Trump.

Trump was targeted by Kelly for skipping intelligence briefings, “sucking up to dictators,” and accused Trump of wanting to become a dictator himself.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Kelly called out Trump for claims that he called Americans who died in war, “suckers and losers.”

“If we fall for that again and make him Commander in Chief, the only suckers would be us,” Kelly said.

Putting his attention back at Harris, he said she would modernize the military and support veterans.

To close his speech Kelly said other countries laugh at Trump but that it meant they were really laughing at the country.

“The threats we face are too serious. The sacrifice our service members make are too sacred. The alliance we’ve spent decades building are too critical,” Kelly said. “That’s what’s at stake now.”

A focal point at the convention has been how close the election will most likely be and the work needed for a Democratic victory will be large.

A former astronaut, Kelly used his experience working with a team to launch rockets and land fighter jets as a symbol for the team effort needed to secure Harris’ election.

“No country is better than ours at solving big problems, so on Nov. 5th let’s prove that America is still the leader the world needs today by electing the leader we need right now, Kamala Harris,” Kelly said.

