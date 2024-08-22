PHOENIX – Both children who went missing Tuesday at different Arizona recreation sites were found safe Wednesday, authorities said.

Searches were launched about six hours apart at the Lava River Cave area near Flagstaff and Grand Canyon National Park. The two sites are about 70 miles apart in northern Arizona.

The Grand Canyon search reached its hoped-for conclusion first, when 8-year-old Canyon Hartley was found safe at Grand Canyon Village around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, park officials announced.

He’d gone missing near midnight Tuesday from the Mather Campground, which is in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim.

The other search carried on until Tzion Maron, also 8, was located. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced the happy result at around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” CCSO said in the announcement.

Tzion became separated from his family near the entrance of Lava River Cave, about 20 miles northwest of Flagstaff, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Family members called authorities after they couldn’t find him.

Lava River Cave is a hikeable underground tunnel in Coconino National Forest.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.