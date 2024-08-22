PHOENIX — A ring of Valley teens is behind bars after being accused of committing nearly four dozen burglaries, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The group of five teens is allegedly connected to 46 crimes committed across metro Phoenix from June to August, according to the Glendale Police Department.

“The average age of the suspects is 15 years old,” department spokesperson Jose Santiago said during a press conference.

Police said the ring of Valley teens consisted of two 15-year-old boys, one 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Police arrested the suspects on Aug. 14.

What did the ring of Valley teens allegedly do?

The suspects would allegedly go around homes and break into vehicles to steal garage door openers.

They’d then use those stolen devices to break into the homes and steal items while homeowners and their families were sleeping, police said.

The stolen items included guns, vehicles, computers and gaming consoles. One of the suspects admitted to selling stolen goods to make a profit online, police said.

Officer Moroni Mendez with Glendale PD said authorities first learned of the theft ring after a series of incidents on July 16.

It started when group of three boys in the ring burglarized a home near 59th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2:30 a.m., Mendez said.

“These suspects were driving a silver BMW sedan,” Mendez said during the conference. “It was later learned that it was reported stolen out of Phoenix.”

Wearing hoods and gloves, the boys approached a vehicle, broke its window and stole a garage door opener.

“Once they were in the garage, they began stealing multiple items belonging to the victims,” Mendez said. “This, of course, all happened while the victims were inside the home sleeping.”

Thirty minutes later, they were on to another home in the area of 75th Avenue and Utopia Road. Using the same garage door technique, the group entered the home while victims were sleeping and stole goods, police said.

By around 4 a.m., the group allegedly burglarized a home in Phoenix near Seventh Avenue and Bell Road.

Video footage from that night shows a homeowner fleeing her residence.

“It’s almost certain that there’s probably more incidents that have occurred,” Mendez said.

What charges are the burglary suspects facing?

Mendez said the five suspects are facing a combination of these charges:

Residential burglary, a felony.

Stealing means of transportation, a felony.

Unlawful use of means of transportation, a felony.

Felony misconduct involving weapons, a felony.

Minors possessing firearms, a felony.

Possessing narcotic drugs, a felony.

Driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Criminal speed, a misdemeanor.

“They are also believed to be tied to multiple other crimes in other jurisdictions,” Mendez said.

It is up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine whether they’ll be charged as adults or minors, he added.

“It’s alarming that they’re this young and committing these very serious crimes,” Mendez said. “It’s hard to point a finger and determine what is causing this to happen, what is causing these teenagers to commit those acts.”

