PHOENIX – Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park on Wednesday and stopped it from spreading, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The McDowell Fire’s forward progress was stopped as of 5 p.m. and impacted 90 acres. The fire is 20% contained.

An air attack was used over the fire but as not needed for additional fire suppression. Firefighters were able to address the wildfire which began to slow down and stop in several spots.

Firefighters are off the fireline and will return on Thursday morning to secure the fires edge and continue mop-up operations.

🔥 Resources are responding to the #McDowellFire. Updates will be provided here once we have confirmed the information. Air attack has been ordered. Superstition Crew is working the fires edge and conducting firing operations to slow the fires spread. Engines from both the State… pic.twitter.com/CoBw44xJdw — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) August 21, 2024

Officials aiding in the fire response were from the Tonto National Forest, Scottsdale Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation department closed the park due to the fire and has not released a time when it will reopen.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.