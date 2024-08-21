Close
ARIZONA NEWS

McDowell Mountain Regional Park’s wildfire progress stopped

Aug 21, 2024, 2:42 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

A burned tree that has fallen over from a wildfire....

The McDowell Mountain Regional Park wildfire has had its progress stopped. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park on Wednesday and stopped it from spreading, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The McDowell Fire’s forward progress was stopped as of 5 p.m. and impacted 90 acres. The fire is 20% contained.

An air attack was used over the fire but as not needed for additional fire suppression. Firefighters were able to address the wildfire which began to slow down and stop in several spots.

Firefighters are off the fireline and will return on Thursday morning to secure the fires edge and continue mop-up operations.

Officials aiding in the fire response were from the Tonto National Forest, Scottsdale Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation department closed the park due to the fire and has not released a time when it will reopen.

