2 married Apache County elected officials and an aide indicted in public corruption case

Aug 21, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

An Arizona grand jury indicted two Apache County elected officials and an aide as part of a public corruption case. (Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – An Arizona grand jury indicted two Apache County elected officials and an aide as part of a public corruption case, authorities announced Tuesday.

County Attorney Michael Whiting and School Superintendent Joyclynn “Joy” Whiting, his wife, each face multiple felony charges in the case, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Daryl Greer, who worked directly for Michael Whiting, was also named in the indictment, which was filed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Whitings are both seeking reelection after winning their Democratic primary races in Apache County, which primarily consists of Navajo Nation and Fort Apache Indian Reservation land in northeastern Arizona.

Why were Apache County officials indicted?

Some of the charges are related to an alleged harassment campaign waged in March against Fernando Madrid, a political rival of Joy Whiting.

Madrid filed paperwork to enter the school superintendent Democratic primary in February but withdrew from the race on March 28, citing “coercive tactics” by Michael Whiting, according to the indictment.

The Whitings also are accused of misusing public funds, at times with help from Greer. Joy Whiting allegedly authorized the purchase of an $80,000 Ford Expedition SUV that was then assigned to the County Attorney’s Office and used primarily by her husband.

The state corruption investigation also uncovered evidence that the defendants illegally used public funds for a variety of purchases starting in 2022, including exercise equipment worth thousands of dollars, according to the indictment.

“Public officials are entrusted with the responsibility to serve their communities with integrity and honesty,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “When that trust is violated, it undermines public confidence in the workings of government. These are serious allegations, and my office is committed to ensuring a thorough and fair legal process as we pursue justice for the people of Apache County.”

What are the charges against Apache Junction officials and aide?

Michael Whiting was charged with three counts of misusing public monies, two counts of theft, and one count each of harassment, sending a threatening or anonymous letter, conflict of interest, and stealing destroying or secreting public records. Six of the nine alleged crimes are felonies.

His wife was charged with one count each of misuse of public monies and conflict of interest, both felonies.

Greer, meanwhile, was indicted for two counts of misuse of public monies, a felony, and one misdemeanor count each of harassment and sending a threatening or anonymous letter.

