PHOENIX — A fugitive who was wanted for child sex crimes was returned to California this week after being arrested in Phoenix, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Loza, 47, appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday to face charges for attempted enticement of a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Aug. 2, officers with the Repeat Offender Program at the Phoenix Police Department came into contact with Loza during their outreach and enforcement efforts, according to an FBI news release.

After conducting a records check, Phoenix PD discovered his outstanding warrant and arrested Loza after his attempts to flee. He was then turned over to the FBI’s Phoenix Division and was transported back to California for prosecution.

Loza was indicted in January 2024 after an investigation by the Ventura County Child Exploitation Task Force. Investigators conducted an undercover operation where Loza, also known by his online name of ChrisLewd, allegedly made contact in an online chatroom with someone he thought was a 15-year-old female but was actually an undercover officer.

Loza asked through text messages whether he could come to the minor’s house. He then a drove to a park in Camarillo, a Ventura County city northwest of Los Angeles, to meet the minor. He possessed a flash drive that contained child sexual abuse material at the time, according to the FBI.

Loza was initially arrested in 2023 on charges filed by the Ventura County District Attorney and was released on bail. After not appearing in court for his arraignment, the task force attempted to locate Loza but determined he may have fled.

