ARIZONA NEWS

Former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said Trump has no empathy

Aug 20, 2024, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham talks at a podium at the Democratic National C...

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed what Donald Trump was like behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, revealed what the former president was like when the cameras were off in a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

On the second night of the DNC, Grisham voiced that she was a true believer in Trump and one of his closest advisors, having spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

“I saw him when the cameras were off,” Grisham said. “Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers.”

In front of the Chicago crowd, she shared an incident when Trump was visiting a hospital with dying people in the ICU. She recalled Trump being mad the cameras were not focusing on him.

“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” Grisham said. “He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say Stephanie, say it enough and people will believe you.'”

On Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Grisham served as former first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff. She said she asked the first lady to tweet that there is no place for lawlessness or violence but was told no. Grisham resigned from her position the same day.

“When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing. It’s because unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie,” Grisham said. “Now here I am
behind a podium, advocating for a Democrat.”

Grisham said she is supporting for Vice President Kamala Harris because Harris tells the truth and respects the American people.

Who is Stephanie Grisham?

Along with her roles in the White House, Grisham’s early political career was based in Arizona. She served as a spokeswoman for the Arizona House of Representatives Republican caucus, former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne and worked on Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012.

