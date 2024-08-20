PHOENIX – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was in Chicago for the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. She spoke on issues such as Arizona’s importance in this year’s election but also voiced her support for her ex-husband U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.

In December 2023, the Phoenix mayor publicly endorsed Ruben Gallego whom she married in 2010. They eventually separated in 2016. The two have a son, Michael, who was born in 2017.

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, will run against Republican candidate Kari Lake for a U.S. Senate seat this November.

“Our most important relationship is as co-parents, that is always first. Being a parent is the greatest honor so I always want to deliver for our son,” Kate Gallego said to KTAR News 92.3 FM. “This is an easy decision for me … I defintely want Ruben to win.”

Along with support for her ex-husband she spoke on other issues in this year’s election, such as Arizona’s role in deciding the election. The mayor highlighted that Arizona was one of the closest states in the 2020 election, with President Joe Biden beating former President Donald Trump by 10,457 votes.

“We expect to be a vital part of the path to victory again.” Kate Gallego said. “One of the key themes of the convention is that Arizona is a real priority, our votes really matter.”

The mayor discussed the ways in which Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden have benefited residents of Arizona, highlighting lowering drug costs, investments in cities, water supply protection and contributions to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Kate Gallego addressed the topic of gender in the presidential election and her excitement for Harris’ bid for the presidency.

“I think it matters from that perspective that a little girl can grow up and say, ‘She can be anything she wants to be in the United States,’ … but I don’t’ expect anyone to vote based on demographics, its about results and who will fight for us.” Kate Gallego said.

The mayor said what is most important is someone who will fight for American citizens, help lower the prices of drugs and represent the U.S. abroad.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.