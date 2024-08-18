Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Donald Trump to visit Arizona, other battleground states amidst Democratic convention

Aug 18, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Former President Donald Trump speaking with hand raised at campaign rally...

Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are both campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania this weekend. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign allies are hitting several battleground states this week, including a US-Mexico border visit and Arizona rally on Thursday and Friday.

Trump, running mate JD Vance and other campaign supervisors will be widespread in their rally efforts with the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago occurring simultaneously on Aug. 19-22.

With Harris and the Democratic party occupied with the festivities in Chicago, the Trump campaign hopes to take advantage and get a leg up in high-contested states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Campaign efforts will target Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for her failed record and liberal policies, according to a Sunday press release. An “American First” message will be delivered to voters across the nation.

“Harris has failed to answer media questions for 28 days because she can’t explain away her record of supporting policies that cause inflation, bans on private health insurance, destroying American energy and higher taxes,” Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a press release.

“President Trump and Senator Vance will remind voters that under their leadership, we can end inflation, protect our communities from violent criminals, secure the border and make America great again.”

What is the Trump campaign schedule this week?

This week’s agenda begins Monday with Trump hosting an economic and energy event in York, Pennsylvania while Vance does the same in Philadelphia.

Trump will address crime and safety in Detroit on Tuesday while Vance mirrors his conversation in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wednesday will see Trump and Vance hosting a national security event in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The two running mates will go back to individual campaign endeavors on Thursday. Trump will host an immigration event in Montezuma Pass, Arizona in which he will visit the US-Mexico border and Vance will also address immigration in Valdosta, Georgia.

The week culminates on Friday when Trump will host a rally in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. The former president will also make the short trip to Las Vegas for an event centered around a no tax on tips proposal.

Other Republican allies will be stationed in Chicago for daily press conferences from Monday to Thursday.

