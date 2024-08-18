PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of the Loop-202 South Mountain freeway closed at Elliot Road Sunday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

At 2:16 a.m., a vehicle heading eastbound on the westbound Loop-202 off ramp at Baseline Road on milepost 71 collided with another vehicle. They were the only occupants of each vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third vehicle made contact with the crash but did not sustain injuries.

Authorities suspect impairment contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

