Peoria replacing turf with desert landscapes to conserve water

PHOENIX – Peoria will be replacing turf with desert landscapes to conserve water in its city parks,

The Turf Reduction Water Conservation program will remove non-programmable turf in 18 city parks and install new landscape that requires less water and maintenance. Playing fields will not be part of the reduction program.

The desert-converted landscape will feature native plants that will require less water than grass. According to a city press release, additional benefits include reducing air pollution, storm water runoff, and the heat island effect.

Peoria estimates that for every acre of turf removed, the city will save 1 million gallons of water a year.

The process will begin this week with contractors spraying the turf with a chemical that will brown and kill the grass. Crews will spray the turf twice before removing it and signs will be posted to inform the public of the work. After the spray dries, the area will be safe to walk on and will be open to visitors until crews begin to remove the turf.

Peoria said the process can only be done in the summer and fall when the grass is healthiest.

Since 2022, the city has focused on water conservation. In reaction to water shortages in the Colorado River, Peoria implemented a drought management plan that aimed to raise awareness and encourage voluntary water reduction measures.

On Thursday, the U.S. Interior Department announced Arizona will lose 18% of its Colorado River collection in 2025, as it has this year. The reduction comes after rising temperatures and droughts have decreased the water flow into the Colorado.

Which 18 Peoria parks will be effected?

Apache Park

Braewood Park

Calbrisa Park

Camino A Lago Park

Desert Amethyst Park

Hayes Park

Monroe Park

Palo Verde Park

Paseo Verde Park

Roundtree Ranch Park

Sonoran Mountain Ranch Park

Sunnyslope Park

Sunrise Park

Sweetwater Park

Terramar Park

Varney Park

Westland Park

WestWing Park

