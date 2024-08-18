Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria replacing turf with desert landscapes to conserve water

Aug 18, 2024, 7:15 AM

Sprinkler water a park with tress and baseball field in the distance....

The city of Peoria will begin removing designated turf and replacing it with landscapes that need less water. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Peoria will be replacing turf with desert landscapes to conserve water in its city parks,

The Turf Reduction Water Conservation program will remove non-programmable turf in 18 city parks and install new landscape that requires less water and maintenance. Playing fields will not be part of the reduction program.

The desert-converted landscape will feature native plants that will require less water than grass. According to a city press release, additional benefits include reducing air pollution, storm water runoff, and the heat island effect.

Peoria estimates that for every acre of turf removed, the city will save 1 million gallons of water a year.

The process will begin this week with contractors spraying the turf with a chemical that will brown and kill the grass. Crews will spray the turf twice before removing it and signs will be posted to inform the public of the work. After the spray dries, the area will be safe to walk on and will be open to visitors until crews begin to remove the turf.

Peoria said the process can only be done in the summer and fall when the grass is healthiest.

RELATED STORIES

Since 2022, the city has focused on water conservation. In reaction to water shortages in the Colorado River, Peoria implemented a drought management plan that aimed to raise awareness and encourage voluntary water reduction measures.

On Thursday, the U.S. Interior Department announced Arizona will lose 18% of its Colorado River collection in 2025, as it has this year. The reduction comes after rising temperatures and droughts have decreased the water flow into the Colorado.

Which 18 Peoria parks will be effected?

  • Apache Park
  • Braewood Park
  • Calbrisa Park
  • Camino A Lago Park
  • Desert Amethyst Park
  • Hayes Park
  • Monroe Park
  • Palo Verde Park
  • Paseo Verde Park
  • Roundtree Ranch Park
  • Sonoran Mountain Ranch Park
  • Sunnyslope Park
  • Sunrise Park
  • Sweetwater Park
  • Terramar Park
  • Varney Park
  • Westland Park
  • WestWing Park

