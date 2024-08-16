Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silicon Valley company RK Logistics acquires Tempe warehouse to serve semiconductor industry

Aug 16, 2024, 4:05 AM

RK Logistics acquired a Tempe warehouse to serve the semiconductor industry's supply chain needs....

RK Logistics acquired a Tempe warehouse to serve the semiconductor industry's supply chain needs. (Greater Phoenix Economic Council Photo)

(Greater Phoenix Economic Council Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — RK Logistics has acquired a Tempe warehouse to serve the semiconductor industry’s supply chain needs, the Silicon Valley company announced Wednesday.

RK Logistics is taking over a 79,000-square-foot facility near Hardy Drive and Elliot Road in an agreement with Southwest Supply Chain Solutions, a Valley warehouse and transport company.

“We look forward to growing our business in the greater Phoenix area and are excited to establish Tempe as our flagship operation for the region,” Joe MacLean, chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group, said in a press release.

In addition to the building, RK Logistics is getting related assets in the deal, including freight handling and warehousing contracts plus a fleet of trucks and trailers.

RELATED STORIES

The Tempe warehouse is climate controlled, with 12 dock doors for cross-docking freight and a large area for truck parking.

“With the company’s long history of efficient freight and storage services and commitment to sustainable practices, its flagship location will bolster the semiconductor supply chain and broader business environment of greater Phoenix,” Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said in the release.

Why did Silicon Valley company acquire Tempe warehouse?

RK Logistics has a network of facilities in Northern California, Michigan, Texas, New York and Arizona.

“This acquisition provides new resources to support semiconductor clients we serve today in California’s Silicon Valley as they and others expand into Arizona, which is becoming the next major semiconductor manufacturing region,” McLean said. “We are bringing 30 years of expertise and experience in semiconductor logistics and high-touch expedited transportation solutions to one of the most active growth markets in the nation.”

In addition to the Tempe warehouse, RK Logistics has a sales and administration office that opened last year in Scottsdale.

“We are thrilled to expand into the Silicon Desert and bring our industry-leading logistics services to customers in this dynamic and growing region,” Rock Magnan, a company executive, said in a press release at the time.

