PHOENIX — A new transitional housing facility run by St. Vincent de Paul is set to open in Phoenix next week.

The De Paul Manor near Watkins Street and Seventh Avenue will offer 100 beds for seniors and people with disabilities. Its first residents will move in on Monday.

The facility has separate dorm rooms for men and women experiencing homelessness. There are also recreation rooms and a workforce development program with a training center.

The De Paul Manor also offers private spaces for residents’ telehealth appointments.

However, what makes this new facility unique is its on-site animal clinic so people without a home can make sure their pets are healthy.

Funding for the housing facility comes from the city of Phoenix, Maricopa County and the Arizona Department of Housing. Each group contributed $6 million each, according to a Thursday news release from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Where does money for the De Paul Manor come from?

Gallego, who toured the manor ahead of its opening, said St. Vincent de Paul has been critical in addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

“St. Vincent de Paul has been one of our most important partners in helping unsheltered individuals,” Gallego said in the release.

This week, I toured De Paul Manor at @SVdP, a 100-bed facility for seniors and people with disabilities. The Council and I allocated $6M for this project, which includes a workforce training program & a pet clinic. I look forward to the many success stories from this partnership! pic.twitter.com/15ZpbfLpUi — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) August 15, 2024

“The work being done here is vital to getting people on a path to permanently ending their homelessness,” Gallego said.

Phoenix leaders have been collaborating with St. Vincent de Paul as well as several other community partners to address homelessness in the Valley.

In fact, Phoenix represents 83% of new shelter beds in the U.S. in the last three years, according to city officials.

