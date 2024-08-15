PHOENIX — The Italiano, the latest addition to The Maggiore Group’s Valley restaurant empire, has an official opening date.

The restaurant will start serving elevated Italian fare at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale on Sept. 20, the company announced.

The Italiano is The Maggiore Group’s sixth dining concept in metro Phoenix, joining Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Rosticceria, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

“This is truly our best concept yet! We’re drawing inspiration from every corner of Italy to blend age-old traditions with innovative approaches,” Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group, said in a press release Wednesday. “We can’t wait for you to experience our family’s heritage in a new and familiar way.”

What can diners expect at The Italiano opening?

The 7,543-square-foot restaurant features traditional seating along with an indoor patio area and a private dining room.

Service plans include several table-side experiences: an antipasto cart with more than 30 items, a Limoncello cocktail cart and a Zabaione dessert cart.

The new venue is now hiring for a variety of full-and part-time positions, including servers, bartenders, bussers, hosts, cooks and dishwashers.

The Italiano opening is set for three days after Maggiore’s new cookbook, “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks,” hits the shelves.

In related news, The Mexicano, The Maggiore Group’s Mexican restaurant on Cactus Road east of Tatum Boulevard, is temporarily closed following a kitchen fire earlier this month.

