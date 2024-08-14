Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Katie Hobbs to sit on panel of female governors at Democratic convention

Aug 14, 2024, 11:00 AM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sits in the audience prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will sit on a panel of female governors at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024. (File Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will be in Chicago next week to sit on a panel of female governors at the Democratic National Convention.

Actress and activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” and “Veep” will host the hourlong event next Wednesday.

The panel will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

“Throughout their time in office, Democratic women governors have made history, changed the conversation surrounding women in executive roles, and gotten big things done for the good people of their states,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a press release Tuesday. “They’ve shattered marble ceilings and demonstrated excellent leadership. Their voices are essential. I’m looking forward to our conversation and the opportunity to shine the spotlight on these accomplished leaders.”

RELATED STORIES

Who else will sit on the panel with Katie Hobbs?

Seven governors will join Hobbs on the panel: Laura Kelly of Kansas, Janet Mills of Maine, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Kathy Hochul of New York and Tina Kotek of Oregon.

“From education funding to access to health care to reproductive freedom and everything in between, who your governor is has never mattered more,” Kelly, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said in the release. “By focusing on the issues that matter most to the families in our states – and delivering – Democratic women governors are leading the way and changing the political landscape across the country. We look forward to this conversation during the convention and to highlighting our successes in office.”

When is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Delegates and party bigwigs from around the country will convene Monday-Thursday for the Democratic National Convention.

The delegates won’t be voting for the party’s presidential ticket in Chicago, however, because they officially made Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz the nominees through a virtual roll call that concluded last week.

The list of convention speakers hasn’t been released, but President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly are on the schedule.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Safety Message Contest 2024 finalists ready for public votes...

Serena O'Sullivan

Public can vote on the next safety messages that will go on Arizona highways

Want to decide which messages will go up on the signs all around the Valley's freeways? Vote on the Safety Message Contest 2024 finalists.

1 hour ago

The state of Arizona has filed a lawsuit against a formerly licensed midwife in an effort to preven...

Melissa Blasius/ABC15 Arizona

Unlicensed Arizona midwife continues to practice

The state of Arizona has filed a lawsuit against a formerly licensed midwife in an effort to prevent her from continuing to provide care to pregnant women and newborns.

2 hours ago

A row of books are seen standing on a cart at a library in Chandler, Arizona. The Chandler Public L...

Kevin Stone

Chandler Public Library system buying bookmobile to expand access to services

The Chandler Public Library system is buying a bookmobile to deliver programs and circulate materials to the community.

4 hours ago

Phoenix collision between motorcycle and vehicle kills 1...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

A man died on Tuesday afternoon after a Phoenix collision between a motorcycle and vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

5 hours ago

Ethernet cables are plugged into a hub in a stock photo. Arizona received final approval to spend n...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets final federal approval to spend nearly $1B to expand high-speed internet access

Arizona received final approval to spend nearly $1 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access in the state.

6 hours ago

Bicyclist collision Cave Creek...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dead after collision with SUV in north Phoenix

A bicyclist is dead after an SUV collided with the man in north Phoenix on Monday night, according to authorities.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona’s Katie Hobbs to sit on panel of female governors at Democratic convention