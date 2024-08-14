PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will be in Chicago next week to sit on a panel of female governors at the Democratic National Convention.

Actress and activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” and “Veep” will host the hourlong event next Wednesday.

The panel will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

“Throughout their time in office, Democratic women governors have made history, changed the conversation surrounding women in executive roles, and gotten big things done for the good people of their states,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a press release Tuesday. “They’ve shattered marble ceilings and demonstrated excellent leadership. Their voices are essential. I’m looking forward to our conversation and the opportunity to shine the spotlight on these accomplished leaders.”

Who else will sit on the panel with Katie Hobbs?

Seven governors will join Hobbs on the panel: Laura Kelly of Kansas, Janet Mills of Maine, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Kathy Hochul of New York and Tina Kotek of Oregon.

“From education funding to access to health care to reproductive freedom and everything in between, who your governor is has never mattered more,” Kelly, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said in the release. “By focusing on the issues that matter most to the families in our states – and delivering – Democratic women governors are leading the way and changing the political landscape across the country. We look forward to this conversation during the convention and to highlighting our successes in office.”

When is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Delegates and party bigwigs from around the country will convene Monday-Thursday for the Democratic National Convention.

The delegates won’t be voting for the party’s presidential ticket in Chicago, however, because they officially made Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz the nominees through a virtual roll call that concluded last week.

The list of convention speakers hasn’t been released, but President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly are on the schedule.

