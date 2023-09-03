PHOENIX – Thousands of drivers in the Valley threw in their hat so they could win the Arizona Department of Transportation’s yearly Safety Message Contest. Two clever slogan writers won the contest and earned their flowers on Friday.

That’s when ADOT revealed which two messages won the most votes out of the 10 finalists.

Out of all the snappy phrases that could potentially go up on signs around Valley freeways, these two will go live:

– Seatbelts always pass the vibe check

– I’m just a sign asking a driver to use turn signals

ADOT revealed the writers behind the future slogans

ASU business professor Elise Riker came up with the first slogan. “I hope the message makes people chuckle and happy that they are wearing a seatbelt,” she said in a statement. “You pass the vibe check!”

Mesa-based software engineer Gina Finkelstein took inspiration from the 1999 movie “Notting Hill” for her slogan. It’s a spoof on the famous line, “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

“Using turn signals before you turn makes you a total star, just like Julia Roberts,” she said. “Only bigger and better!”

ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said it was exciting to rifle through the 3,700 entries – and to see the public’s enthusiasm once they could vote for their favorites.

“The purpose of the contest is to kick-start conversations about making better decisions behind the wheel, so everyone can reach their destination safely,” she said.

Riker and Finkelstein typed their safety message into ADOT’s Dynamic Message Sign Systems on Friday. This weekend is the first time their signs go live on overhead message boards across the state.

