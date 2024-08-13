Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Despite past differences, former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Donald Trump, Kari Lake

Aug 13, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, is endorsing Donald Trump and Kari Lake in this year's general election. (Getty Images File Photos)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has a history of differences with Donald Trump and Kari Lake, but he’s still endorsing his fellow Republicans in this year’s general election.

“I will be voting for Republicans up and down the ballot in November — and both Donald Trump and Kari Lake have my endorsement,” Ducey announced Tuesday on social media.

Ducey said his party’s nominees for president and senator are the best choices for handling what he thinks are the nation’s most important issues, listing off border security, inflation, avoiding World War III, maintaining the Supreme Court structure, extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and school choice.

“Differences aside, there is too much on the line and only a Republican in the White House and a majority in the House and U.S. Senate can ensure it,” he said.

Ducey endorsed Lake’s opponent in 2022 gubernatorial primary

When Lake ran for governor in 2022, Ducey endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP primary.

“There’s only one great candidate for governor this year – Karrin Taylor Robson – and I’m proud to support her,” Ducey, who could not run for governor again because of term limits, said at the time.

He also accused Lake of spreading misinformation about the validity of Joe Biden’s 2020 win over Trump in Arizona.

“Kari Lake is misleading voters with no evidence. She’s been tagged by her opponents with the nickname ‘Fake Lake,’ which seems to be sticking and actually doing some damage,” Ducey said in a July 2022 interview with CNN.

However, once Lake secured the nomination, Ducey changed his tune, throwing his support, and that of the Republican Governors Association, behind the former TV news anchor.

“As co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, our organization is already active on the airwaves supporting Kari Lake’s candidacy. Congratulations to Kari on a hard-fought victory and to all the candidates who will be carrying the GOP banner in November,” he said in an August 2022 social media post.

Lake thanks Ducey for his support this year

Lake welcomed Ducey’s endorsement in her race against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for the Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, who didn’t seek reelection after switching from Democrat to independent.

“For eight years, Gov. Ducey transformed our economy and our education system. He made Arizona a destination again. But radical Democrats like Ruben Gallego want to take that away. Doug Ducey supports me because he knows it’s never been more important to unite all Arizonans and win big in November. Thank you, Governor!” Lake said in a statement.

However, it’s not clear how welcoming Trump will be of Ducey’s support.

What are Ducey’s differences with Trump?

Amid chatter that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was recruiting Ducey to run against Mark Kelly for Senate two years ago, Trump made it clear that the two-term governor wasn’t welcome in the former president’s MAGA movement, calling him a Republican in Name Only.

“MAGA will never accept RINO Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate — so save your time, money, and energy, Mitch!” Trump said in a February 2022 statement.

Trump and Ducey campaigned together on multiple occasions leading up to the election four years ago.

But the relationship soured after Ducey famously silenced his phone when Trump called just as the governor was signing paperwork to certify Biden’s victory in November 2020.

Trump was cross that Ducey refused to back his false claims about the race being stolen. Instead, Ducey defended the integrity of Arizona’s election process.

Ducey, meanwhile, said Trump was at least partially to blame for inciting his supporters’ attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, Ducey didn’t think it was right for the House to impeach Trump over the incident.

“The president bears some responsibility. I do think there is a take you can have on this for retribution or you can have the wisdom of turning down the heat,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show after the impeachment.

“The country is divided, and healing may be too high of an objective, but calming is something we can aspire to.”

