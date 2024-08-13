PHOENIX — Magna, the largest automotive supplier in North America, is opening a manufacturing facility in Mesa.

The international company is leasing a 230,000-square-foot building in the Power Industrial Park near Pecos and Power roads.

Magna’s multimillion-dollar investment is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the state’s third-largest city.

“The collaboration we have already experienced with the local community has been exceptional and further strengthens our commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our customers,” Eric Wilds, Magna chief sales and marketing officer, said in a press release.

The city of Mesa joined the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council in announcing the Canada-based company’s project last week.

“Mesa’s strategic investments in education, infrastructure and world-class amenities make us a premier destination for businesses looking to thrive in this dynamic industry,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “Magna will be a great addition to Mesa, and I am excited to welcome them to our city.”

According to Statista, Magna sold over $37 million worth of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts in 2022, $17 million more than the next-largest North American company, Lear Corp.

Magna joins an Arizona mobility sector that includes the likes of Lucid, Nikola, Exponent, Mobileye and Pony.ai.

“Magna’s arrival in Mesa bolsters an already adept regional ecosystem,” Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council president and CEO, said in the release. “As Greater Phoenix continues to drive clean technology innovation at a national scale, Magna’s new facility will allow for more expansive growth in the emerging automotive sector.”

