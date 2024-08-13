Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Automotive supply giant Magna opening manufacturing facility in Mesa

Aug 13, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:27 am

Magna is opening a manufacturing facility at the Power Industrial Park in Mesa....

Magna is opening a manufacturing facility at the Power Industrial Park in Mesa. (City of Mesa Photo)

(City of Mesa Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Magna, the largest automotive supplier in North America, is opening a manufacturing facility in Mesa.

The international company is leasing a 230,000-square-foot building in the Power Industrial Park near Pecos and Power roads.

Magna’s multimillion-dollar investment is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the state’s third-largest city.

“The collaboration we have already experienced with the local community has been exceptional and further strengthens our commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our customers,” Eric Wilds, Magna chief sales and marketing officer, said in a press release.

The city of Mesa joined the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council in announcing the Canada-based company’s project last week.

RELATED STORIES

“Mesa’s strategic investments in education, infrastructure and world-class amenities make us a premier destination for businesses looking to thrive in this dynamic industry,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “Magna will be a great addition to Mesa, and I am excited to welcome them to our city.”

According to Statista, Magna sold over $37 million worth of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts in 2022, $17 million more than the next-largest North American company, Lear Corp.

Magna joins an Arizona mobility sector that includes the likes of Lucid, Nikola, Exponent, Mobileye and Pony.ai.

“Magna’s arrival in Mesa bolsters an already adept regional ecosystem,” Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council president and CEO, said in the release. “As Greater Phoenix continues to drive clean technology innovation at a national scale, Magna’s new facility will allow for more expansive growth in the emerging automotive sector.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rain in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Parts of metro Phoenix greeted by surprise morning rain on Tuesday

Rain wasn't in the forecast in metro Phoenix on Tuesday, but some parts of the Valley saw morning showers.

14 minutes ago

New concessions provider to start serving Grand Canyon...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand Canyon getting new vendor for bike rentals and tours, plus food and beverages

The National Park Service has picked a new concessions provider to offer food, drinks and bicycles at the Grand Canyon's south rim next year.

3 hours ago

New Goodyear chief of police started his position in early August...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Valley police department taps longtime Phoenix officer as new chief of police

Brian Issitt, who spent 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department, became the new Goodyear chief of police.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why everyone is to blame for inflation

Why everyone is to blame for inflation. Jim Sharpe explains on his Sharper Point commentary Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Traffic was backed up for miles after a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Aug. 13, 2024....

KTAR.com

Rush-hour crash on Interstate 10 backs up morning traffic for miles in West Valley

A crash on Interstate 10 near Litchfield Road backed up traffic in the West Valley for miles during rush hour Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens southwest of Chandler hours after fatal rush-hour crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler through rush hour Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Automotive supply giant Magna opening manufacturing facility in Mesa