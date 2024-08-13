PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after a fatal rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A child was killed in the wreck, which was caused by a blown-out tire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Motorists were forced to exit at State Route 357/Queen Creek Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was backed up beyond Wild Horse Pass at around 8 a.m.

The westbound lanes were not directly impacted by the wreck, but traffic was slow in that direction, too.

DPS said the closure was expected to last until approximately 9 a.m.

Motorists can take southbound SR 347 to eastbound Riggs Road to reconnect with I-10, although traffic on SR 347 was heavy due to the detour.

Southbound commuters who aren’t yet on I-10 can take Arizona Avenue to southbound SR 587, which connects with I-10 at Casa Blanca Road.

What caused crash that closed Interstate 10 southwest of Chandler

A Ford SUV lost control after experiencing tire failure around 6:30 a.m., DPS said. The vehicle veered into the median before reentering traffic on eastbound I-10 and rolling over. It was then hit by a Ford pickup truck.

A boy riding in the SUV’s front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The SUV’s driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The four occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

Authorities aren’t pursuing criminal charges for the incident.

