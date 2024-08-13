Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed southwest of Chandler after fatal rush-hour crash

Aug 13, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after...

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after a crash during morning rush hour on Aug. 13, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after a fatal rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A child was killed in the wreck, which was caused by a blown-out tire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Motorists were forced to exit at State Route 357/Queen Creek Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was backed up beyond Wild Horse Pass at around 8 a.m.

The westbound lanes were not directly impacted by the wreck, but traffic was slow in that direction, too.

RELATED STORIES

DPS said the closure was expected to last until approximately 9 a.m.

Motorists can take southbound SR 347 to eastbound Riggs Road to reconnect with I-10, although traffic on SR 347 was heavy due to the detour.

Southbound commuters who aren’t yet on I-10 can take Arizona Avenue to southbound SR 587, which connects with I-10 at Casa Blanca Road.

What caused crash that closed Interstate 10 southwest of Chandler

A Ford SUV lost control after experiencing tire failure around 6:30 a.m., DPS said. The vehicle veered into the median before reentering traffic on eastbound I-10 and rolling over. It was then hit by a Ford pickup truck.

A boy riding in the SUV’s front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The SUV’s driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The four occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

Authorities aren’t pursuing criminal charges for the incident.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

New Goodyear chief of police started his position in early August...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Valley police department taps longtime Phoenix officer as new chief of police

Brian Issitt, who spent 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department, became the new Goodyear chief of police.

11 minutes ago

Traffic was backed up for miles after a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Aug. 13, 2024....

KTAR.com

Rush-hour crash on Interstate 10 backs up traffic in West Valley for miles

A crash on Interstate 10 during rush hour on Tuesday morning backed up traffic in the West Valley for miles.

53 minutes ago

Members of Arizona for Abortion Access, the ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the Ar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona will put abortion rights on the ballot after officials verify over 577,000 signatures

Arizona voters will get to decide in November whether to add the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

2 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris takes a photo while at a restaurant....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix restaurant received a surprise visit by Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona

Cocina Adamex owner, Adriana Zapata, spoke about the surprise visit from Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona.

4 hours ago

Big dog smiling with tongue out....

Aaron Decker

352 pets find homes after the Arizona Humane Society offers free adoptions over the weekend

The Arizona Humane Society's free adoption offer over the weekend led to 352 pets finding homes and helped open up kennel space.

4 hours ago

A person walks toward two doors that say "Terros Health"...

Aaron Decker

2 Phoenix nonprofit health care organizations to consolidate and expand services

Terros Health and Lifewell are consolidation on Oct.1 in order to expand healthcare services and address staffing shortages.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed southwest of Chandler after fatal rush-hour crash