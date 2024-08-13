Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona county canvass starts recount process in Dem race for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

Aug 12, 2024, 6:00 PM

Maricopa County certified its primary election results, setting in motion a recount in the race bet...

Maricopa County certified its primary election results, setting in motion a recount in the race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán. (Facebook Photos)

(Facebook Photos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county certified its primary election results Monday, setting in motion a recount for the Democratic nomination in an open congressional district where 42 votes separate the top contenders.

The certification by the five-member Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is formally known as a canvass. The largely ministerial step is required before Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office can conduct a recount in the 3rd Congressional District.

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari is leading over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán by less than .5 percentage points — the margin that triggers a recount under Arizona law.

RELATED STORIES

Fontes’ office now must confirm the need for a recount, then petition the Maricopa County Superior Court to authorize it.

Whoever wins the Democratic bid will face Republican Jeff Zink in the November general election. The district leans Democrat and encompasses parts of Phoenix. The seat was left vacant when U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego decided to seek a U.S. Senate seat. He’ll face Republican Kari Lake in November.

The canvass of election results had long been a dull, unceremonious act of government business in the Grand Canyon State. But since Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, election conspiracies have flourished and — at times — hindered the process.

This year, the certification of primary election results largely has gone smoothly across Arizona, with the majority of the state’s 15 counties approving the results without issue. The state’s canvass is scheduled later this week.

Some residents, though, continue to cast doubt over elections.

During the public comment session in Maricopa County, several people questioned the integrity of the primary election and opposed certification. One speaker accused the county of perpetuating fraud and asked why it doesn’t conduct elections with paper ballots like Russia.

Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin responded with his own question about whether the woman has more confidence in Russian elections than elections in the U.S. She said she did.

Galvin then pushed back, his voice rising.

“Are you kidding me? That is Putin propaganda,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In neighboring Pinal County, the all-Republican board of supervisors certified the primary election results after Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh alleged inconsistent voting patterns in his failed run for sheriff and in a handful of other countywide races.

Some of Cavanaugh’s colleagues dismissed his claims of cheating as a “clown show.” Chairman Mike Goodman banged his gavel nearly 30 times in a heated exchange with Cavanaugh, who ultimately voted to approve the results “under duress.”

Cavanaugh earlier submitted a complaint to the attorney general’s office, which confirmed receipt Monday but declined to say if it would investigate.

Elsewhere in Arizona, rural eastern Cochise County certified the primary results without drama Friday. The GOP stronghold on the U.S.-Mexico border was roiled after the midterm contests two years ago amid rampant election denialism and unsuccessful calls for a hand count of all ballots.

The board is made up of the two Republicans who demanded the hand count in 2020 and a Democrat who was not at Friday’s meeting.

Officials and government websites in the rest of Arizona’s counties confirmed canvasses there were successful, with a scattering of automatic recounts triggered. Those included county supervisor races separated by just three votes in La Paz and Yuma counties.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A group of people watch a sunrise at Grand Canyon's South Rim....

Aaron Decker

Water restrictions lifted at South Rim of Grand Canyon after pump restored

Water restrictions have been lifted at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park after a pump that failed had been restored.

45 minutes ago

Tom Horne...

KTAR.com

Horne says waiver could allow Arizona schools to recover $29 million in funding as Dems call for audit

Arizona's schools chief said Monday that the U.S. Department of Education has offered a waiver that would potentially recover $29 million in unused federal funding.

1 hour ago

Genesis of Peoria dealership to hold grand opening in West Valley...

KTAR.com

West Valley dealership to offer drivers promotions during grand opening ceremony

Looking for a new car in the West Valley? A new dealership called Larry H. Miller Genesis of Peoria will hold a grand opening on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Headshot of Dalys Kezar, who was last seen leaving his West Valley home on foot on July 11, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for West Valley man who hasn’t been heard from in a month

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a West Valley man who went missing a month ago.

5 hours ago

Former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer was picked to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Arizona Legislatu...

Kevin Stone

Former Arizona lawmaker selected to keep Democratic House seat warm

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Legislature.

5 hours ago

A Phoenix Children's patient smiles during the 2023 Give-A-Thon....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s ‘can’t function’ without fundraisers like this week’s Give-A-Thon

Phoenix Children’s can’t continue its mission of providing world-class health care to families in Arizona and beyond without fundraisers like the Give-A-Thon.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona county canvass starts recount process in Dem race for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District