PHOENIX – The Arizona House Democratic caucus is back to full strength as the Legislature’s current term winds down.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday picked former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 4.

The Paradise Valley resident previously served in the House from 2009 to 2017 and was the chamber’s Democratic leader from 2014 to 2016.

“I enjoyed my years of prior service in the House and look forward to responding to the needs of my constituents and to the issues facing all Arizonans. I am humbled to have this opportunity and understand the importance and magnitude of my appointed position,” Meyer said in a press release.

He got the nod over two other nominees, Kelli Butler and Karen Gresham.

PRESS RELEASE: Welcome Back! Former House Democratic Leader Dr. Eric Meyer Appointed to Open LD4 Seat #azleg pic.twitter.com/q9BOhCXrsH — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) August 12, 2024

Meyer is taking over a seat that has been open since Laura Terech stepped down at the end of June, after the Legislature adjourned for the year. Terech moved into a special projects job with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

However, there won’t be much for the new appointee to do in his return to office unless lawmakers get called into special session before the end of the year.

“Dr. Meyer is certainly prepared to hit the ground running if he’s called upon,” Supervisor Bill Gates said Monday after making the motion to appoint Meyer.

Butler and Gresham, meanwhile, are busy running for the two LD4 House seats in a hotly contested November general election race. Their Republican opponents are incumbent Matt Gress and Pamela Carter.

LD4 — which spans parts of north and east Phoenix, central Scottsdale and Paradise Valley — is one of the few districts in the state that has one representative from each party this session.

Overall, it’s been a turnover-filled session for House Democrats. Athena Salman, Jennifer Longdon, Leezah Sun, Amish Shah, Jevin Hodge and Marcelino Quiñonez preceded Terech out the door.

