Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona researchers discover new ocelot through trail camera footage

Aug 12, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:19 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There’s a new ocelot on the block, according to Arizona researchers.

An ocelot that hasn’t been seen before in the state before was recently captured on field cameras in the Coronado National Forest.

It was the first confirmed sighting of the endangered species in the Atascosa Highlands area of southeastern Arizona in around 50 years. This mountain range in Santa Cruz County is around 5 miles north of the Arizona-Mexico border.

A review team made up of multiple agencies analyzed footage of the cat. One of the agencies that confirmed the finding was the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).

Tracey McCarthey, a regional specialist with AZGFD, examined the ocelot’s fur, or pelage, to ensure it hadn’t been seen in the state before.

“AZGFD has conducted a pelage spot analysis comparing this ocelot with the current known ocelot in the state, as well as previous ocelots,” McCarthey said in a news release. “This is indeed a new ocelot.”

RELATED STORIES

How did Arizona researchers discover the endangered animal?

The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation, which operates the Phoenix Zoo, said the sighting was made possible through the Atascosa Complex Wildlife Study. Researchers have been monitoring 50 field cameras in the Coronado National Forest’s Nogales Ranger District since April.

The ocelot appeared on one of those cameras, which was placed near desert scrub at a lower elevation than the sites where most ocelots have been recorded in Arizona.

Two researchers discovered the sighting: Kinley Ragan, a field research project manager with the Phoenix Zoo, and volunteer Ali Lofti. The two were in the study area in July to ensure the cameras were working properly.

As they scanned through recorded images, they found the clip of the ocelot.

“This particular location required a 40-minute hike to the site as the temperature was reaching 95 degrees,” Ragan said in the release.

One of the last videos she reviewed included the clip of the ocelot.

“(It) sent full chills through my body at the excitement and pride in what we had recorded,” Ragan said.

How is this ocelot discovery significant?

Finding the ocelot gives researchers hope in the future of the species that has been endangered in the U.S. since 1972.

Only one other ocelot has been consistently recorded by camera footage in the last year. Researchers found the cat in the Huachuca mountain range. That area is around 50 miles away from the site where the latest ocelot was filmed.

Ocelots depend on dense forest and grasslands to live safely. Habitat loss is a major threat to their survival, researchers said.

Scientific projects like the Phoenix Zoo’s Atascosa Complex Wildlife Study can help to protect the ocelot’s natural habitat in the borderlands region.

Researchers and volunteers with the zoo will return to the field this month and in October to retrieve more camera data. They hope to extend the study for another year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix Children's patient smiles during the 2023 Give-A-Thon....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s ‘can’t function’ without fundraisers like this week’s Give-A-Thon

Phoenix Children’s can’t continue its mission of providing world-class health care to families in Arizona and beyond without fundraisers like the Give-A-Thon.

51 minutes ago

Phoenix saw 77 straight days of temps at 100 degrees or more...

KTAR.com

Phoenix breaks record for streak of days with temperatures at 100 degrees or higher

The National Weather Service expects Monday's high temperature to be 105 degrees in Phoenix, which will mark a new heat record.

4 hours ago

Man unlocks apartment door in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Nearly 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Maricopa County in July, putting tenants on watch

This past July saw 7,903 new eviction cases in Maricopa County, the third-most filed for a single month in county history, according a recent report.

8 hours ago

An unidentified driver and Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Sekrecki hold a rescued ...

Associated Press

Large desert tortoise rescued on I-10 after escaping from ostrich ranch in southern Arizona

State Department of Public Safety troopers recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross I-10 near Picacho.

8 hours ago

A $20 billion data center project has been approved in Arizona that at full build-out could be the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

$20 billion data center campus gets green light in Buckeye

A $20 billion master-planned data center complex is moving forward after securing the go-ahead from the city of Buckeye.

8 hours ago

Road closure sign with sunset background...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright to close for 2 months on Aug. 19

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is set to close for 60 days beginning on Aug. 19, officials said.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Arizona researchers discover new ocelot through trail camera footage