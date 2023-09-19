Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets $2.3M federal grant to protect endangered species

Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 PM

Ocelots, jaguars, southwestern willow flycatchers, gila topminnows and other endangered species wil...

(Mauricio Duenas/AFP photo via Getty Images)

(Mauricio Duenas/AFP photo via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It’s not easy being green, but it’s a good time to be a Chiricahua leopard frog.

This endangered frog is one of six species that a multimillion federal grant to Arizona will support, officials said.

The Department of the Interior awarded Arizona with a Recovery Land Acquisition Grant of over $2.3 million, according to a Thursday announcement

It announced the payout as part of its celebration of the Endangered Species Act, which turns 50 this year.

Why did Arizona win this money for its endangered species?

In fact, this grant is a piece of a nationwide pie. The award will come as part of a nationwide payout of over $40.6 million, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

With this money, Arizona will be able to buy 1,272 acres of property to devote to the conservation of at-risk species, officials said.

“These acquisitions will preserve the largest springs in the Sonoita Creek watershed, including Cottonwood and Monkey Springs, which supply important riparian and aquatic habitats for these species to further species protection and recovery in the desert southwest,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Center said in a statement.

To honor endangered species in Arizona, the future Sonoita Creek Headwaters and Springs Protection project will support six species:

  • Gila topminnow
  • Ocelot
  • Chiricahua leopard frog
  • Jaguar
  • Huachuca water-umbel
  • Southwestern willow flycatcher

Now that state and federal teams made a rainbow connection, these six endangered species may be able to have a sweet vacation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

