PHOENIX —

This endangered frog is one of six species that a multimillion federal grant to Arizona will support, officials said.

The Department of the Interior awarded Arizona with a Recovery Land Acquisition Grant of over $2.3 million, according to a Thursday announcement

It announced the payout as part of its celebration of the Endangered Species Act, which turns 50 this year.

Why did Arizona win this money for its endangered species?

In fact, this grant is a piece of a nationwide pie. The award will come as part of a nationwide payout of over $40.6 million, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

With this money, Arizona will be able to buy 1,272 acres of property to devote to the conservation of at-risk species, officials said.

“These acquisitions will preserve the largest springs in the Sonoita Creek watershed, including Cottonwood and Monkey Springs, which supply important riparian and aquatic habitats for these species to further species protection and recovery in the desert southwest,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Center said in a statement.

To honor endangered species in Arizona, the future Sonoita Creek Headwaters and Springs Protection project will support six species:

Gila topminnow

Ocelot

Chiricahua leopard frog

Jaguar

Huachuca water-umbel

Southwestern willow flycatcher



