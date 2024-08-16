Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria to celebrate creation of public safety aviation unit and new helicopter

Aug 16, 2024, 4:15 AM

Bell and Peoria Police and Fire Department representatives stand in front of new Bell 505 helicopte...

The Peoria police and fire departments are set to debut the city's first aviation unit and helicopter. (Bell Flight Photo)

(Bell Flight Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The West Valley city of Peoria is ready to celebrate the creation of a public safety aviation unit and unveil its first aircraft.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Plaza amphitheater behind City Hall at 8401 W. Monroe St..

Mayor Jason Beck, Police Chief Thomas Intrieri and Fire-Medical Assistant Chief Justin Gorospe will be speaking at the morning event.

The trio will help reveal a Bell 505 helicopter, which was approved for purchase by the Peoria City Council in December 2023.

City officials previously secured $3.5 million in state funding to buy the aircraft and establish an aviation unit.

RELATED STORIES

The installment of a public safety aviation unit was a response to Peoria’s rapid growth. The unit will expand the city’s law enforcement capabilities, search and rescue services and firefighting efforts while decreasing response times.

“The city of Peoria is 180 square miles, with an overall planning area of 233 square miles, which is a lot of ground to cover for our public safety teams,” Beck said in a press release. “The Bell 505 aircraft is the perfect tool that will get our first responders on scene more quickly and ultimately save lives.”

The Peoria aviation unit is scheduled to be fully deployed by October 2025. Surrounding West Valley cities will be able to utilize it upon request.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

RK Logistics acquired a Tempe warehouse to serve the semiconductor industry's supply chain needs....

Kevin Stone

Silicon Valley company RK Logistics acquires Tempe warehouse to serve semiconductor industry

RK Logistics has acquired a Tempe warehouse to serve the semiconductor industry's supply chain needs, the Silicon Valley company announced.

11 minutes ago

Mark Kelly takes questions from reporters....

KTAR.com

Mark Kelly says he hopes abortion rights will drive voters to the polls in CNN interview

Mark Kelly was on CNN's The Source with Kaitlin Collins and spoke on a number of topics, from abortion rights and health care to politics.

8 hours ago

Person handcuffed...

KTAR.com

Arizona teacher arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to student

A teacher at Cottonwood Verde Tech School was arrested on Wednesday for supplying marijuana and tobacco to a minor.

9 hours ago

FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,, Oct....

Associated Press

Mark Meadows wants to move charges in Arizona’s fake electors case to federal court

Former Donald Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows wants to move his charges in Arizona’s fake electors case to federal court.

10 hours ago

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix....

Danny Shapiro

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix shut down to address health and safety concerns

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix has been shut down due to health and safety concerns, officials said Thursday.

11 hours ago

I-10 eastbound photo...

KTAR.com

I-10 eastbound temporarily closed near Buckeye due to semitruck fire

The eastbound left lane on Interstate 10 in Buckeye has opened after a semitruck fire closed the freeway down

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Peoria to celebrate creation of public safety aviation unit and new helicopter