PHOENIX — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in southcentral Phoenix on Saturday night, officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 16th Street and Buckeye Road at approximately 7:45 p.m., finding an adult male bicyclist suffering from serious injuries.

After the man was sent to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Detectives took over the investigation once on the scene. The vehicle responsible for the bicyclist’s death was described as “a light colored truck” and was said to be heading northbound on 16th Street when it collided with the man.

Early insights revealed the vehicle continued northbound. No other information was provided on the vehicle’s whereabouts.

Those with information regarding the ongoing investigation can anonymously call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO). The Phoenix PD said rewards will be given for anyone who provides information on the case.

