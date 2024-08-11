PHOENIX — Water leakage at the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix caused several lane restrictions on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The following lanes will be closed on Monday at 6 a.m. for repairs, according to Phoenix Water Services Department:

Right lane closed going northbound on 24th Street.

Double-left turn lane reduced to one going southbound on 24th Street.

Double right lanes closed going eastbound on Camelback Road.

Phoenix Water advises motorists to use alternate routes if possible and exercise caution if driving in the surrounding area.

No timetable was provided for the end of road work.

