Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Water leak to restrict lanes at 24th Street and Camelback Road beginning Monday morning

Aug 11, 2024, 9:30 AM

Stock image of a road closed sign...

A big water leak on Sunday will cause lane restrictions at 24th Street and Camelback Road beginning early Monday morning. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Water leakage at the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix caused several lane restrictions on Sunday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The following lanes will be closed on Monday at 6 a.m. for repairs, according to Phoenix Water Services Department:

  • Right lane closed going northbound on 24th Street.
  • Double-left turn lane reduced to one going southbound on 24th Street.
  • Double right lanes closed going eastbound on Camelback Road.

Phoenix Water advises motorists to use alternate routes if possible and exercise caution if driving in the surrounding area.

No timetable was provided for the end of road work.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Police Department vehicle with caution tape in front...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run collision with vehicle in central Phoenix

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in southcentral Phoenix on Saturday night, officials said.

31 minutes ago

Street sign that reads South Arizona 89A...

KTAR.com

State Route 89A closure north of Sedona starting August 15

State Route 89A is set to have closures on Aug.15 that will close the highway north of Sedona for rockfall mitigation work.

5 hours ago

Two men overlook scenic Glen Canyon and Colorado River...

Payne Moses

Tourist-favorite arch collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

A popular arch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area surrounding Lake Powell collapsed, officials announced Friday. Changing water levels and erosion from wind and waves over long periods of time were factors in the recent collapse.

6 hours ago

Nathan and Associates Inc. negotiated the sale of finished lots in the city of Maricopa. (Nathan an...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Dream Finders, one of nation’s largest homebuilders, snatches up lots south of Phoenix

Dream Finders, one of nation's largest homebuilders, has secured a deal to snatch up lots south of Phoenix in Maricopa.

7 hours ago

Four dogs overlook top of wall with clear skies in background...

Payne Moses

Scottsdale rated the most pet-friendly in US, Phoenix makes top 20 in recent study

Scottsdale was ranked the most pet-friendly city across the nation, according to a study. Other than Scottsdale's prominence atop the list, Phoenix (13th), Gilbert (53rd), Chandler (57th), Glendale (58th) and Tucson (94th) represented Arizona in the standings.

8 hours ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman killed by vehicle driven by teenager

An Arizona woman was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager and died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Water leak to restrict lanes at 24th Street and Camelback Road beginning Monday morning