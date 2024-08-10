PHOENIX — The search is on for the treasurer of Cocopah Middle School’s Association of Parents and Teachers after the group’s bank account recently was fully drained.

The treasurer, Nubia Gonzalez, was elected to the post in April and given control of the account in late June, according to a press release issued by the Scottsdale Police Department.

Cocopah Middle School is located at 6615 E. Cholla St. in Scottsdale.

The association’s president noticed the empty account on July 2 after returning from a trip.

The bank informed the president that several withdrawals, totaling more than $36,000, had been made between June 28 and July 1.

The whereabouts of Gonzalez, who had four children enrolled with the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD), are unknown.

Several parents, school employees and police officials have tried to contact Gonzalez, but her phone numbers are no longer in service.

The address she gave to SUSD was fraudulent, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact them at (480) 312-TIPS.

