Phoenix police officers involved in fatal shooting early Saturday

PHOENIX – Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 24th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4 a.m.

According to a press release, a man was shot by police officers after he did not comply to commands from them as part of a traffic stop, which was part of an investigation into a nearby shooting.

The man fled his vehicle after being pulled over and ran eastbound on Buckeye Road.

Officers then chased the man and shot him after he appeared to reach for his waistband.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

Police first responded to the area after receiving a call that multiple shots had been fired near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

After officers arrived, they learned that an adult male suspect confronted several people nearby, firing multiple shots in their vicinity and threatening several of them with a handgun.

The suspect then left in a vehicle. A description of the suspect and vehicle was given to other officers over police radio.

An investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 25th Av & Buckeye Rd. There are no injuries to officers. The suspect is down on scene. No one is outstanding. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as this investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/GoUs78LTO0 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 10, 2024

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.