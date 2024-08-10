Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officers involved in fatal shooting early Saturday

Aug 10, 2024, 7:12 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 24th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4 a.m.

According to a press release, a man was shot by police officers after he did not comply to commands from them as part of a traffic stop, which was part of an investigation into a nearby shooting.

RELATED STORIES

The man fled his vehicle after being pulled over and ran eastbound on Buckeye Road.

Officers then chased the man and shot him after he appeared to reach for his waistband.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

Police first responded to the area after receiving a call that multiple shots had been fired near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

After officers arrived, they learned that an adult male suspect confronted several people nearby, firing multiple shots in their vicinity and threatening several of them with a handgun.

The suspect then left in a vehicle. A description of the suspect and vehicle was given to other officers over police radio.

An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Nubia Gonzalez...

KTAR.com

Treasurer accused of stealing $36K from Scottsdale middle school association

The search is on for the treasurer of the Cocopah Middle School's Association of Parents and Teachers after the group's bank account recently was fully drained.

2 minutes ago

Rendering of a hospital to be built by Brooks Rehabilitation on the Mayo Clinic campus in north Pho...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

New $70 million hospital to be built on Mayo Clinic Phoenix campus

Florida-based Brooks Rehabilitation is making its Arizona debut with the construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic's north Phoenix campus.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Public Transit hybrid bus parked at stop...

KTAR.com

First batch of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses pass testing, active on city roads

The first set of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses have been released on city roads as the transportation service works toward its goal of a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, authorities announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to an Arizona rally on Friday night....

Aaron Decker

Kamala Harris promises immigration reform, abortion rights in first Arizona rally

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on immigration reform and abortion rights during the campaigns first Arizona rally on Friday.

15 hours ago

Exterior of James R. Browning United States Courthouse building in San Francisco...

Associated Press

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious."

16 hours ago

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks in Glendale at first Arizona campaign rally

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Phoenix police officers involved in fatal shooting early Saturday