A $20 billion master-planned data center complex is moving forward after securing the go-ahead from the city of Buckeye.

Denver-based Tract will serve as the master developer for a nearly 2,000-acre campus that could accommodate both hyperscale and wholesale data center operators across dozens of buildings.

On Aug. 6, Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a new development agreement with Tract to reimburse the developer up to $50 million in public infrastructure costs after it generates $60 million in revenue for the city.

Buckeye also approved a major plan amendment to establish the “Buckeye Tech Corridor” plan for the project.

“If this goes the way I really hope it does, this I think is a game changer,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn at the meeting. “This would be the largest data center complex in the Western United States, rivaling some of the complexes that are in the Virginia area that are economic engines.”

Tract plans to invest at least $100 million to secure infrastructure for the site including the water, power and transportation needed to attract major data center operators to Buckeye. The massive project is expected to be built out in multiple phases over 15 years and generate 2,000 construction jobs and an estimated 500 full-time jobs.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.