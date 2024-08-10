Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks in Glendale at first Arizona campaign rally

Aug 9, 2024, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz were in the battleground state since Thursday.

Harris acknowledged how tough the race will be, as she and Walz toured a campaign office in North Phoenix on Friday afternoon and thanked volunteers, who were making signs with sayings such as “This Mamala is Voting for Kamala” and “Kamala and the Coach.” (Walz has been a high school football coach).

RELATED STORIES

Walz was picked earlier this week over multiple vice presidential candidates, including Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket. The senator is expected to remain a strong advocate for Harris and is already mentioned for possible Cabinet posts or other prominent roles should the vice president ascend to the Oval Office.

In Arizona, every vote will be critical. The state is no stranger to nail-biter races, including in 2020 when President Joe Biden bested Donald Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes. Both parties are bracing for a similar photo finish this year.

Arizona was reliably Republican until Trump’s combative approach to politics went national.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona, then quickly started feuding with the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a political icon in the state. That sparked a steady exodus of educated, moderate Republicans from the GOP and toward Democrats in top-of-the-ticket contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to an Arizona rally on Friday night....

Aaron Decker

Kamala Harris promises immigration reform, abortion rights in first Arizona rally

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on immigration reform and abortion rights during the campaigns first Arizona rally on Friday.

27 minutes ago

Exterior of James R. Browning United States Courthouse building in San Francisco...

Associated Press

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious."

2 hours ago

Puppy abuser from Scottsdale arrested out of state, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale man convicted of animal cruelty arrested in New Mexico

An alleged puppy abuser from Scottsdale was arrested after fleeing to New Mexico to avoid a trial, police announced on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Between Aug. 12-16, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon takes place on KTAR News and A...

KTAR.com

KTAR News, Arizona Sports host 16th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

This week, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News and Arizona Sports.

6 hours ago

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of oth...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

7 hours ago

Kamala Harris campaign stop in Glendale: What voters can expect...

KTAR.com

What to expect from the first Kamala Harris, Tim Walz campaign rally in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first Arizona campaign stop in Glendale on Friday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks in Glendale at first Arizona campaign rally