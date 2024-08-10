PHOENIX — Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz were in the battleground state since Thursday.

Harris acknowledged how tough the race will be, as she and Walz toured a campaign office in North Phoenix on Friday afternoon and thanked volunteers, who were making signs with sayings such as “This Mamala is Voting for Kamala” and “Kamala and the Coach.” (Walz has been a high school football coach).

Walz was picked earlier this week over multiple vice presidential candidates, including Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket. The senator is expected to remain a strong advocate for Harris and is already mentioned for possible Cabinet posts or other prominent roles should the vice president ascend to the Oval Office.

In Arizona, every vote will be critical. The state is no stranger to nail-biter races, including in 2020 when President Joe Biden bested Donald Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes. Both parties are bracing for a similar photo finish this year.

Arizona was reliably Republican until Trump’s combative approach to politics went national.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona, then quickly started feuding with the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a political icon in the state. That sparked a steady exodus of educated, moderate Republicans from the GOP and toward Democrats in top-of-the-ticket contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

