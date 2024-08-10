New $70 million hospital to be built on Mayo Clinic Phoenix campus

Jacksonville, Florida-based Brooks Rehabilitation is making its Arizona debut with the construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic’s north Phoenix campus.

This marks Brooks Rehabilitation’s first expansion outside of Florida, said J. Britton Tabor, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Mayo Clinic, which also operates a hospital campus in Jacksonville but doesn’t have an inpatient rehabilitation hospital there, has had a long-standing partnership with Brooks, Tabor said.

“A large bulk of their patients come to us,” he said. “As they were looking for a collaborative partner in Phoenix, they thought of us.”

In Phoenix, Brooks and Mayo Clinic are teaming up to build a 60-bed rehabilitation hospital on eight acres on the south side of Mayo Boulevard along 64th Street near the ASU Health Futures Center.

That land is part of a 228-acre parcel Mayo Clinic won in an Arizona State Land Department Auction in December 2021.

