PHOENIX- A Tucson man was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting a federal officer with a vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 30, 2023, Guadalupe Fermin Ramirez, 37, drove a stolen vehicle to a gas station on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation. At the gas station, Ramirez attempted to steal a delivery truck but was unsuccessful and fled with the original stolen car.

The Pascua Yaqui Police Department (PYPD) received a 911 call from the owner of the stolen vehicle and pursued Ramirez. During the chase, Ramirez, who was traveling at 45 mph, collided into the driver’s side of the police vehicle. Before the collision, the officer was able to undo his seatbelt and tuck toward the center console to avoid injury. The police vehicle did have substantial damage.

Still in the stolen vehicle, Ramirez departed the scene and ran several stop signs that caused two vehicles to crash. Ramirez was arrested shortly after.

On May 9, Ramirez pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

United States District Court Judge John C. Hinderaker sentenced Ramirez last week.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department.

