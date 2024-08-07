Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler Flex transit service to expand due to $1M flush of federal funding

Aug 7, 2024, 3:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Chandler Flex transit service is set to receive $1 million in federal funding. (City of Chandler File Photo) Another expansion adds two square miles in the southeast corner of the service area, which makes simplified a eastern boundary of McQueen Road for the length of service area, officials said. (City of Chandler Photo) Another expansion opens up the school-only zone, which is in yellow, to all trip types -- not just trips to and from high schools and junior high schools, officials said. (City of Chandler Photo) Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke poses with a Chandler Flex vehicle in this photo takes in 2022. (City of Chandler File Photo/via Facebook)

PHOENIX — Chandler Flex, a municipal micro transit service in suburban Phoenix, is getting a $1 million cash infusion from the federal government.

The ride-share service takes passengers on short trips to some of Chandler’s top destinations. It’s similar to apps like Uber or Lyft, except the vehicles residents hail are minivans that take riders within a limited service area.

The new federal funding will cover half of the service’s cost for two years, officials announced on Tuesday.

“This micro transit solution has filled a much-needed gap in our transit portfolio,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said during a news conference.

RELATED STORIES

How is Chandler Flex transit service expanding?

The funding will help the city expand the Chandler Flex transit service north of downtown Chandler and east of Hamilton High School.

This expansion will benefit several specific groups of residents, Hartke said.

“For students needing transportation before or after school activities, seniors traveling to essential locations and transit riders gaining access to our regional bus routs already,” he said.

Where did the money come from?

Chandler Transportation Planning Manager Jason Crampton said the $1 million grant is thanks to U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton.

Stanton represents Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Chandler.

“The $1 million grant is a congressionally-directed spending grant from Congressman Stanton,” Crampton told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The Federal Transit Administration will administer the funds, Crampton added.

Why was this funding needed?

In its two years of existence, the Chandler Flex transit service has provided more than 60,000 rides to Intel, Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Walmart and other destinations, according to a news release.

The service currently is approved through June 20, 2025, with the city’s general fund and Arizona Lottery funds covering the costs.

A $2 million from the A for Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program supported most of the first two years, but those funds expired at the end of June.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally...

Associated Press

Grand jury wanted to indict Trump in Arizona fake electors case, prosecutors advised against it

The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.

50 minutes ago

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is seen sitting and smiling in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Education controversy: Why did Arizona schools lose $29M in federal funding?

A controversy is brewing over who is to blame after Arizona schools lost millions of dollars in unspent federal education funding.

2 hours ago

Two patrol officers in Phoenix shot during welfare check...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Phoenix Police officers shot at while conducting welfare check

A 36-year-old man named Matthew Beckner-Gonzales allegedly shot two patrol officers, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

4 hours ago

Arizona judge rules against effort to block voter intimidation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State condemns judge’s ruling that blocks new voter, poll worker protections

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes condemned the Free Enterprise Club for suing his office over efforts to stop voter intimidation.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Secretary of State on judge’s ruling to strike down sections of state’s election manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to judge ruling to strike down large part of Arizona election procedure manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Chandler Flex transit service to expand due to $1M flush of federal funding