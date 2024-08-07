PHOENIX — Chandler Flex, a municipal micro transit service in suburban Phoenix, is getting a $1 million cash infusion from the federal government.

The ride-share service takes passengers on short trips to some of Chandler’s top destinations. It’s similar to apps like Uber or Lyft, except the vehicles residents hail are minivans that take riders within a limited service area.

The new federal funding will cover half of the service’s cost for two years, officials announced on Tuesday.

“This micro transit solution has filled a much-needed gap in our transit portfolio,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said during a news conference.

How is Chandler Flex transit service expanding?

The funding will help the city expand the Chandler Flex transit service north of downtown Chandler and east of Hamilton High School.

This expansion will benefit several specific groups of residents, Hartke said.

“For students needing transportation before or after school activities, seniors traveling to essential locations and transit riders gaining access to our regional bus routs already,” he said.

Where did the money come from?

Chandler Transportation Planning Manager Jason Crampton said the $1 million grant is thanks to U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton.

Stanton represents Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Chandler.

“The $1 million grant is a congressionally-directed spending grant from Congressman Stanton,” Crampton told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The Federal Transit Administration will administer the funds, Crampton added.

Why was this funding needed?

In its two years of existence, the Chandler Flex transit service has provided more than 60,000 rides to Intel, Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Walmart and other destinations, according to a news release.

The service currently is approved through June 20, 2025, with the city’s general fund and Arizona Lottery funds covering the costs.

A $2 million from the A for Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program supported most of the first two years, but those funds expired at the end of June.

