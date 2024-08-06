Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Stabbing suspect is at large after killing victim in Phoenix

Aug 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

Phoenix stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 at large, police say

A stabbing on Aug. 4, 2024, left a man dead in Phoenix, police said.

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Investigators are looking for the suspect in a Phoenix stabbing that left a man dead on Sunday night.

Jerry Wade Perez, 48, was found dead near a north Phoenix home around 6 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene near Beardsley Road and 35th Avenue.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this case.

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information about details from that evening or the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

