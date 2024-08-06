Phoenix stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 at large, police say...

PHOENIX — Investigators are looking for the suspect in a Phoenix stabbing that left a man dead on Sunday night.

Jerry Wade Perez, 48, was found dead near a north Phoenix home around 6 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene near Beardsley Road and 35th Avenue.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this case.

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information about details from that evening or the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.