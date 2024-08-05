PHOENIX — A real estate company recently broke ground on its second build-to-rent community in the West Valley.

FirstStreet Skyline in Buckeye is the brainchild of real estate development company Harvard Investments. The community near Sienna Hills Parkway and McDowell Road will be made up of 225 housing units on 23 acres once it’s fully built. Construction began in July.

It joins the firm’s project in Goodyear: FirstStreet Ballpark Village.

What’s significant about the new housing community in Buckeye?

Robert Trujillo, vice president of Harvard Investments, said the housing units will meet various families’ unique needs.

“FirstStreet Skyline will feature standalone detached homes, even the one-bedroom residences,” Trujillo said in a news release. “All single-level homes will have no common walls, and one-bedroom carriage units will have an attached garage below the residence.”

The company chose Buckeye due to its rapid growth and economy, as well as its proximity to the White Tank Mountains.

The build-to-rent community will include a gym for indoor and outdoor exercise, along with outdoor games and a resort-style pool.

“FirstStreet Skyline will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a focus on a healthy lifestyle with a strong wellness theme,” Trujillo said.

There will also be a cold plunge, sauna and a hot tub, along with ramadas and fire pits.

Harvard Investments plans to prelease the one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Buckeye by the end of 2025.

What about the other build-to-rent West Valley community?

The company’s other new community is FirstStreet Ballpark Village, which is off of the Interstate 10 on Estrella Parkway. It’s in the shadow of Goodyear Ballpark, which is near Yuma Road and Estrella Parkway.

The 25-acre community will include 251 single-level homes with five different floor plans, which range from one- to three-bedroom models, once it’s fully constructed in October.

Officials have already leased 135 of the homes as of Aug. 1. They expect to fully lease the community by early spring of 2025.

