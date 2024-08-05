Triplets born at the Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix...

PHOENIX — Babies are known as bundles of joy, and one Valley family is set up to have triple the fun.

Katelynn Vandemoere, 34, gave birth to triplets at the Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix last Monday.

It was the second time the hospital near Thomas Road and 91st Avenue welcomed triplets since its 2005 opening, according to a news release.

The triplets’ father, Bryan Vandermoere, thanked the hospital staff for taking care of his family.

“We are thankful to the medical team at Banner Estrella for their exceptional care and support throughout this journey,” Vandermoere said in the release. “Their dedication made all the difference for our family during this unforgettable time.”

When were the triplets born?

The three babies, two girls and a boy, came into the world via cesarean section just before 7:30 a.m.

The children’s names are Miranda, Makensey and Maverick.

Banner Estrella Medical Center delivered a total of 5,554 babies last year.

Hannah Fox, the hospital’s director of nursing for women and infant services, said the hospital personnel worked tirelessly to ensure this complex delivery was a success.

“We are thrilled to have safely welcomed these precious babies into the world,” Fox said in the release. “We are honored this family trusted us to be the hospital to welcome their babies into the world.”

