Kamala Harris reportedly interviews Mark Kelly of Arizona as running mate search winds down

Aug 5, 2024, 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:55 am

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown swearing in Mark Kelly in January 2023, reportedly invterviewed...

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown swearing in Mark Kelly in January 2023, reportedly invterviewed the Arizona senator on Aug. 4, 2024, in her search for a running mate. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly interviewed U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over the weekend as the Democratic presidential nominee’s search for a running mate winds down.

A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press that Harris interviewed Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also thought to be top contenders for the vice president slot on the Democratic ticket.

Either Kelly or Shapiro could provide Harris with a boost in a key swing state. Pennsylvania has 19 Electoral College votes, and Arizona has 11.

RELATED STORIES

Some congressional Democrats have promoted Kelly, saying his selection could help defuse Republican nominee Donald Trump’s attacks on the current administration’s immigration policies.

When will Kamala Harris announce her running mate?

On Friday, Harris secured enough delegates to become her party’s nominee, making the transition from President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket official.

Harris is expected to hold her first rally with her running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia. It’s not clear whether she’ll reveal her VP pick before then.

The Pennsylvania rally kicks off a whirlwind tour of campaign events in seven battleground states, including a Friday stop in Arizona.

Here’s Harris’ full itinerary for the week: Philadelphia (Tuesday evening); Eau Claire, Wisconsin (Wednesday afternoon); Detroit (Wednesday evening); Raleigh, North Carolina (Thursday evening); Savannah, Georgia (Friday afternoon); Phoenix (Friday evening); and Las Vegas (Saturday afternoon).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Kamala Harris reportedly interviews Mark Kelly of Arizona as running mate search winds down