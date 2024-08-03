Close
New daily heat record set in Phoenix for Aug. 3 amid excessive heat warning

Aug 3, 2024, 4:31 PM

A person cools off amid searing heat that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, ...

A person cools off amid searing heat that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix saw a new daily heat record for Aug. 3 on Saturday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — A new daily record was set for Phoenix heat on Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting 116 degrees at its Sky Harbor International Airport data collection site.

The previous high temperature for Aug. 3 was 114 degrees, set in 2020.

The daily record came as an excessive heat warning was in effect through Monday.

The low temperature of 92 degrees on Saturday morning was also a record, seven degrees above the normal, according to NWS.

Earlier on Saturday, NWS said storms may make their way into the higher terrain surrounding the Valley later on Saturday but most likely only small pockets of showers in the metro Phoenix area.

