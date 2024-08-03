PHOENIX — A new daily record was set for Phoenix heat on Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting 116 degrees at its Sky Harbor International Airport data collection site.

The previous high temperature for Aug. 3 was 114 degrees, set in 2020.

116 degrees is the new record high for today's date as it breaks the previous record set in 2020 by 2 degrees, and is 10 degrees above the normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KUUfOAibYX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2024

The daily record came as an excessive heat warning was in effect through Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Saturday-Monday for southeastern CA and the lower desert & foothill communities of southcentral and southwest AZ. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the 105°-118° range. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/5Iy4X43DrJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2024

The low temperature of 92 degrees on Saturday morning was also a record, seven degrees above the normal, according to NWS.

Earlier on Saturday, NWS said storms may make their way into the higher terrain surrounding the Valley later on Saturday but most likely only small pockets of showers in the metro Phoenix area.

