A Modern Mediterranean estate within the exclusive gated Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale has closed for a record $17 million — the highest priced home to sell in Arizona so far in 2024.

Salcito Custom Homes Ltd. completed construction earlier this month, with certificate of occupancy granted about two weeks ago. Dale Gardon was architect and Salcito Design Group provided interior design for the 9,686-square-foot estate.

Brock Mackenzie and Deborah Beardsley of Silverleaf Realty originally listed the home for $18.95 million, closing the deal at $17 million on July 16. Blake St. John, global real estate advisor for Engel & Volkers, represented the buyer.

“It’s harder to move $10 million-plus homes, especially $15 million-plus homes,” Mackenzie said. “They gave us a strong offer. We said let’s take it — finish the home so the sellers can move on.”

The 1.67-acre lot is one of the few Silverleaf lots that is on the golf course and also offers views of the mountains and city lights, Mackenzie said. Salcito was building the custom home for an undisclosed client, but halfway through construction the client decided to move to San Diego, Mackenzie added.

