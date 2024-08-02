PHOENIX – A 22-year-old man died after his friend likely accidentally shot him in the abdomen with a rifle during a camping trip, authorities said.

On Friday, July 26, those involved in the incident said they were camping at the United Christian Youth Camp in Prescott, shooting and “hunting skunks,” according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release. They returned to a secluded area of the camp after sunset and decided to clear their weapons.

The victim stood across from the shooter, who was standing near a vehicle. While clearing their weapons the shooter was pointing his gun toward the victim and after pulling the charging handle back several times, the shooter thought the weapon was empty. The shooter pulled the trigger and fired a .22 caliber round into the abdomen of the victim.

The victim was taken to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and YCSO deputies showed up at the hospital around 10:30 p.m.

At the hospital, the victim was stabilized but had complications on the flight to a Phoenix-area hospital.

A day later, YCSO was informed that the victim had died after going through surgery.

The victim was going to be the shooter’s best man in his wedding.

The case is still an ongoing investigation.

The YCSO asks all responsible gun owners to follow proper instruction in firearm safety.

Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. Treat all guns as if they are loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to shoot. Be sure of your target and what’s around and behind your target.

