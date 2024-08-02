Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix teen accused of fatally shooting stepfather after argument

Aug 2, 2024, 12:00 PM

Phoenix man charged with homicide, accused of killing stepfather...

Police said Camron Greenwood, 18, allegedly shot his stepfather on July 31, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested and charged with homicide after a shooting that took place earlier this week, authorities said.

Camron Greenwood, 18, allegedly killed his stepfather in their north Phoenix apartment on Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near Cave Creek Road and Cheryl Drive around 10:30 p.m. They contacted Greenwood as well as a witness.

Officers found the victim, 39-year-old Eugena Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Detectives who took over the investigation found that Greenwood pulled a gun and shot his stepfather after an argument, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this incident to find out further details about the events leading up to the murder.

Greenwood was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder on Thursday.

No other information was available.

