PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office detective was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

John Byrd, 47, is accused of of killing his wife, Elizabeth, after the two got into an argument around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to arrest documents.

Byrd, who was on medical leave from MCAO, told police “a flip just switched” before he allegedly murdered his wife.

He was arrested on one count of second-degree murder.

MCAO said it was in the process of Byrd’s employment.

“We at MCAO extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Byrd’s children and extended family,” the attorney’s office said in a statement.

How did police find out about alleged murder involving MCAO detective?

A friend of the victim became suspicious on Wednesday after Byrd’s wife didn’t show up to a gym class the two always attended.

The friend texted the victim’s 11-year-old son and was told none of the children had seen her all day and that the bedroom door was locked. Byrd wasn’t home either, according to arrest documents.

The friend picked up the children and took them to her home.

MCAO was at the home, located near Baseline and Crismon roads, to pick up a work vehicle since Byrd was on medical leave. They conducted a welfare check and found the victim dead on her bedroom floor around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Byrd was arrested early Thursday morning after he was found driving a vehicle near Warner and Power roads.

