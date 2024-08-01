Visit to the Grand Canyon turned deadly for 20-year-old visitor...

PHOENIX — A North Carolina man died after falling during a visit to the Grand Canyon on Wednesday, authorities said.

Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, fell 400 feet below the rim, according to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Prior to the fall, he was near the Pipe Creek Overlook, officials said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of his fall around 10:40 a.m.

Rangers found Mejia’s body around a fourth of a mile west of the Pipe Creek Overlook.

Both the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into his death.

Park officials encourage visitors to stay safe by only walking on designated trails and walkways. They also advise people to keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from the edge of the rim and stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

