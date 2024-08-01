Man placed in jail after stabbing person to death in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was booked into jail after stabbing and murdering another adult male early Wednesday in central Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 17th Avenue and Spruce Street around 9 a.m. after a distress call from the Phoenix Fire Department. Officers discovered Gabriel Trejo, 36, with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead while the scene was secured, a press release said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and identified 25-year-old Alexander Martin Roman Reyes as the suspect after analyzing video surveillance and sweeping the area. It is believed that the act was committed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities apprehended Reyes nearby the crime scene and he did not respond to questions about the incident. Reyes was then booked into jail on one count of murder.

No one else was deemed to be involved at this time, according to the PPD.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

