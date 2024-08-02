PHOENIX — A reconstruction project of the Grand/35th Avenue and Indian School Road intersection in Phoenix was stamped for approval, officials announced Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation finished its final Environmental Assessment and design concept report for the undertaking, a press release said. A Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) document, in reference to no negative environmental impact foreseen, was also issued to enable ADOT to advance the project design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

ADOT has released the final environmental and engineering documents for a project to reconstruct the intersection of US 60 (Grand Avenue), 35th Avenue and Indian School Road to improve traffic flow and safety. More info at https://t.co/5RjnOk5xOc pic.twitter.com/yknSebOXbH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 31, 2024

The Phoenix intersection project, being done in partnership with the city and the Maricopa Association of Governments, is scheduled to begin construction in spring 2026.

ADOT said design and right-of-way acquisition will begin later this year.

Proposition 400, a Maricopa County voter-approved half-cent sales tax, will fund a portion of the project in addition to federal support.

What will the ADOT project accomplish?

ADOT plans to elevate the 35th Avenue/Indian School Road crossing above Grand Avenue and the BNSF Railway tracks, effectively eliminating all traffic at the railroad crossing.

Other improvements include shifting 35th Avenue to the west, shifting Indian School Road to the north, constructing a bridge over the BNSF Railway for 35th Avenue/Indian School Road intersection, removing an existing intersection at 33rd Drive and Indian School Road and adding a turn lane at the Grand Avenue/33rd Avenue crossing.

For more information about the future project and to view a flyover video, visit ADOT’s website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.