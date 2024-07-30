Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man suspected of more than 30 sex-related crimes arrested by West Valley police

Jul 30, 2024, 2:00 PM

Mugshot of Stiven Awshana, who was arrested on July 28, 2024, on suspicion of more than 30 Peoria s...

Stiven Awshana was arrested in Peoria on July 28, 2024, on suspicion of more than 30 sex-related crimes. (Peoria Police Department Photos)

(Peoria Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – West Valley police arrested a man over the weekend suspected of more than 30 sex-related crimes, authorities announced Tuesday.

Stiven Awshana, 38, was taken into custody without incident around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Awshana was booked into a Maricopa County jail for the following alleged offenses:

  • 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (possession, recording and distribution).
  • Four counts of molestation of a child.
  • Three counts of furnishing harmful items to minors.
  • Two counts of endangerment.

What else is known about Peoria sex-related crimes?

Awshana was arrested two days after the Phoenix Internet Crimes Against Children task force contacted Peoria Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit detectives about the case.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators learned that Awshana was believed to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Several electronic devices were found when a search warrant was served at the suspect’s home.

No other details about the Peoria sex-related crimes were released.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges, police said.

