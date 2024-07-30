PHOENIX — One teenager is dead and another is in custody after a weekend shooting in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Fifth Avenue and Buckeye Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found 17-year-old Aidan Apel suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified the alleged shooter, police said.

“Officers were able to locate and arrest the shooter, a juvenile male, who was later interviewed and admitted to shooting Apel,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said Monday in a media advisory.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center.

The investigation into the weekend shooting in south Phoenix is ongoing.

