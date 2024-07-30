Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale Police Department launching new crime fighting drone program

Jul 30, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:46 am

Scottsdale PD Drones...

The Scottsdale Police Department will begin a new crime-fighting drone program. (File Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – New crime-fighting drones are coming to Arizona skies due to the Scottsdale Police Department starting a new program to help aid police officers.

The department is the first in the state to use the drones-as-first-responder (DFR) program. The drones are intended to respond and provide up to date information to officers, reduce response times by law enforcement, and potentially resolve issues that don’t require an officer on sight.

“Being able to get eyes into the area and see what’s happening within seconds is providing us so much positive intelligence and helps us lead to capturing suspects as their carrying out crimes,” Rich Slavin, assistant chief of the uniformed services bureau for the Scottsdale Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“Twenty-five years on the job, I know what these time delays mean in general so to see that we can actually get ahead of that power curve is very exciting.”

RELATED STORIES

How will the DFR program work?

The drones are created by drone startup, Aerodome, and can travel 53 mph while operating in a three-mile radius.

The new drones will work in tandem with the Scottsdale Police Departments Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) which houses 5,000 cameras feeds to help prevent crimes.

In a situation where a major car crash occurred on a highway, the average response time for an officer may be five to seven minutes, according to Slavin. With DFR, a certified drone pilot at the RTCC can launch the drone and have it arrive the scene. Officers are able to receive a link from the RTCC to view the drone feed and make decisions on what they see before they arrive.

“I’m already making decisions now that I wouldn’t have had access to until that first officer was on scene,” Slavin said. “We’re responding better, smarter, more efficiently now with the use of something like this.”

There is potential that the drones can resolve low priority calls without sending an officer. Slavin points to instances like a disabled vehicle on a street. The drone can inspect the scene, see that the car is already being repaired or towed away and save an officer from being sent to the scene, allowing them to be available for high priority calls.

How the Scottsdale PD hopes to respect peoples privacy.

Concerns over how drones used by law enforcement can be used to invade peoples privacy or impact their civil rights have risen since the creation of DFR programs.

Slavin notes that the drones, when flying to a scene, will have their cameras pointed forward and not down as it passes by peoples backyards. Once at the scene, the pilot of the drone will begin to move the camera down and use it to inspect the scene and provide details to the police.

“We do want to be absolutely transparent about what we’re doing with these drones but recognize that they are 100% dedicated toward fighting crime and safety,” Slavin said.

When will the DFR program begin?

Slavin estimates that the first drone will go live in 60 days as long as the program avoids any technological issues and contract negotiations.

The department is using just one drone to start. It will be housed on top of a building in south Scottsdale and will be used a proof of concept for the program. Slavin notes that 50% of calls for service in Scottsdale are south of McDonald Drive.

“I’m gonna put it where I know it’s going to get used an awful lot so I can grab a lot of those metrics I’m looking to analyze and just see like, ‘Hey is this working the way we want it to work or do I need to tweak it,'” Slavin said.

Success will be measured by how well the drones respond to calls compared to actual officers and how this program leads to arrests on crimes committed, Slavin said. He adds that he is still looking at other ways to measure success.

“I want our program to be public. I want people to know, I want our community to know, that if you come into our city and commit a crime, we’re going to catch you,” Slavin said. “We maximize the use of technology and partnerships and communication to make sure that we apprehend people that are trying to victimize our citizens.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

1 hour ago

Headshots of John Giles on the left and Kamala Harris on the right. Republican Mesa Mayor Giles is ...

KTAR.com

Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles supports Democrat Kamala Harris for president

Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles is crossing-party lines to support Vice President Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election.

3 hours ago

Landscape view of Grand Canyon National Park and trail path...

Payne Moses

Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim returns to regular water operations after 2-week pipe repair

All water restrictions at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park have been lifted after repairs were made on a damaged pipeline.

4 hours ago

Assortment of Insomina Cookies product layered and stacked high...

Payne Moses

Insomnia Cookies to open 3rd Valley location near Grand Canyon University

Insomnia Cookies will be opening its third Phoenix location in the coming months, the company announced Monday.

4 hours ago

Princess Drive/Pima Road off-ramp in Scottsdale on Loop 101...

KTAR.com

Northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road to close for 2 months

The northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road will close for an estimated 60 days starting Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Black gavel on black desk next to black binders...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman deported to US from Mexico to face drug and money laundering charges

A 33-year-old woman from Tucson was deported to the United States from Mexico and will face charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Scottsdale Police Department launching new crime fighting drone program